Investing in Space: You must be this rich to ride

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

For decades, only those selected and trained by the world's superpowers could journey to space.

Then came Dennis Tito, a man who left NASA and built his fortune in finance – a fortune he used to become a space tourist. Tito's no professional, though he did have to train for months with the Russians. A self-funded, recreational astronaut, he paid his own way for a stay on the International Space Station in 2001, and wants to return on a SpaceX Starship flight to the moon.

Two decades after Tito's first mission, the long-promised marketplace for space tourism is finally burgeoning. Companies having flown 46 private passengers in just over a year. There are now a variety of experiences being sold to wealthy individuals, ranging from a couple minutes floating just past the boundary of space to multi-day orbital trips and beyond.

Billionaires Yusaku Maezawa and Jared Isaacman purchased flights and flew to orbit. Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew on their respective companies' spacecraft as a show of confidence and, ultimately, proof of concept for their shared goal of flying thousands to and from.

We've heard talk of Tom Cruise filming in orbit, Axiom is booking yearly flights, private space stations like Starlab are signing deals with hotels like Hilton, and Isaacman already bought three more SpaceX flights, including punching his ticket for the first crewed Starship mission.

No, tourism won't move the needle on the global space economy for another decade, even if human spaceflight commands most of the attention (while the boring 'ol satellites make almost all the money). And yes, space tourism is currently only for the wealthy, and those lucky enough to ride along with them.

But that's still good news. Before, it was out of reach for even the billionaires. In her pitch yesterday for why Tito's return to space matters, SpaceX director Aarti Matthews declared "that it puts us on a very firm step towards airline-like operations, where now, for the first time, you can buy an individual seat to the moon."

Buying such a seat for less than a small fortune is unlikely before 2030. But the key difference this decade, as opposed to the previous one, is that there are now options – with more on the way.