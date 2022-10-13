Kids ages 8 and up should be screened for anxiety, U.S. health panel recommends

Earlier this week the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that primary care doctors screen all children ages 8 to 18 for anxiety, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms.

This is the first time the panel of medical experts has given this guidance.

It also reaffirmed that children ages 12 to 18 should be screened for depression, guidance it has given in previous years.

From 2016 to 2019, some 5.7 and 2.8 million children were diagnosed with anxiety and depression, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This move by USPSTF is meant to catch and treat these disorders early on.

"For older children and teens, screening and follow-up care can reduce symptoms of depression and can improve, and potentially resolve, anxiety," the statement reads.

"However, there is very limited evidence on the benefits and harms of screening children younger than 8 for anxiety and younger than 12 for depression."