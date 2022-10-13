CNBC Investing Club

Here’s our October rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jim Cramer at the NYSE, June 30, 2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC

Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through each one of them Thursday during the October edition of our "Monthly Meeting." 

