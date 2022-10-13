Here’s our October rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Cramer’s Charitable Trust portfolio

Here's a rapid-fire update on every stock in the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Jim Cramer ran through each one of them Thursday during the October edition of our "Monthly Meeting." Apple (AAPL) — There's a risk Apple's latest quarterly results come in lighter than Wall Street estimates due to weakness in China. Even if that materializes, we maintain a long-term view on the iPhone maker and continue to believe this is a stock to own, not trade around constantly. AbbVie (ABBV) — We recently upgraded the stock to our buy-equivalent 1 , after some confusion around an erroneous analyst report. While we know the upcoming patent erosion for AbbVie's Humira is an overhang on the stock, more clarity on the matter should be on the horizon. In general, we like healthcare-related names for their defensive characteristics in this environment. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) — We're going to look to trim our position into a bounce. It's not an easy decision, but more downside could be ahead for the entire semiconductor group as economic slowdown fears intensify and, in a fresh twist, a host of restrictions in chip exports targeting China are enacted. We're concerned Washington could have even more export rules on the way, so we think it's necessary to reduce our exposure. Amazon (AMZN) — We think the tech giant's immensely profitable Web Services division has remained strong despite fierce macro headwinds. The company's e-commerce side just held its second sale event of the year for Prime members; we'll have to see how that, combined with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast, contributed to any Prime membership growth. We added to our Amazon position Sept. 26. Bausch Health Companies (BHC) — We remain incredibly frustrated with management for its lack of updates on important topics such as its capital structure. We're continuing to hold the stock as we await further clarification. Costco Wholesale (COST) — As we've said for months, Costco is the right kind of retailer to own for this environment. Its cost-saving ethos appeals to inflation-strained consumers, and the company's recent results show that in action. In a potential recession, Costco's low prices are likely to retain their appeal to consumers. Salesforce (CRM) — We're sticking with Salesforce over the long term, but we fully acknowledge the strong U.S. dollar and macro weakness make it tough for the company to meet estimates. Cisco Systems (CSCO) — A very cheap stock with a solid dividend yield around 3.7% as of Thursday. For those reasons, we don't mind owning the stock, even if tech is generally out of favor. We think there's opportunities for Cisco to create value as it leans into software offerings. Coterra Energy (CTRA) — We're holding onto Coterra because of what's happening with natural gas prices. The company is a natural gas-oil hybrid, which we like. Its dividend payout and share repurchase program also make this position worthwhile. Danaher (DHR) — Danaher announced plans to separate its Environmental & Applied Solutions business last month, a move we think is a win-win for shareholders. In late September, we bought back some of the shares we sold at higher levels in late August. This is a high-quality company with considerable recurring revenues. Walt Disney (DIS) — We think Disney's market value is dramatically lower than its actual intrinsic value. In our minds, the real overhang is the company's balance sheet, which was wrecked by the 21st Century Fox deal under past management. We'd like to own more Disney, but we don't want it to take up an excessive weighting in the portfolio. Devon Energy (DVN) — Devon and other oil names have gotten a lift in recent days after OPEC and its allies announced significant production cuts, which has breathed new life into the price of oil. Devon is returning tons of excess cash to shareholders with its base-plus-variable dividend. For Club members who are seeking income, we think a stock like Devon represents a better option than, say, AbbVie. Devon just offers more upside potential if crude prices remain elevated for longer. We have trimmed some of our DVN holdings lately, however, as we stay disciplined and make sure we don't become too overweight energy. Estee Lauder (EL) — Our newest stock in the portfolio. We sold it late last year at much-higher levels , and believe it plummeted far enough to become attractive again. We're keeping the position small at the moment, though, due to the cosmetics company's China exposure. Ford Motor (F) — The supply chain challenges facing Ford are well-known and make it likely the automaker will miss estimates for its upcoming quarter. We're keeping a long-term view and staying with the position, though, because we think part shortages and inflation will be overcome in time. We won't want to try to time the market and sell here, then attempt to buy back at a lower price. Plus, the stock carries a dividend yield north of 5% at current prices. Alphabet (GOOGL) — Shares of the search engine giant look incredibly cheap, even as we acknowledge concerns about ad spending in a recession. However, we think Alphabet's Google Search will hold up relatively well due to the return-on-investment those ads provide. YouTube also appears to still be doing well. Put it all together, and we can't ditch the stock here. The underlying business is too strong. Halliburton (HAL) — We're sticking with the oilfield services company because we believe demand for drilling is in a multiyear growth trend. The stock had a tough third quarter, but it has been the best-performer in the portfolio in the month of October, up well over 20%. Honeywell International (HON) — Economic slowdown fears have weighed on industrials. However, we believe owning Honeywell going into a new aerospace investment cycle is the right approach. It represents about a third of the company's revenue, plus we view favorably its exposure to big-picture trends like alternative energy. Humana (HUM) — We think Humana is a terrific stock to own in this environment. Not only does the health insurer have defensive characteristics for investors, it also has high-quality Medicare Advantage plans for consumers. That matters, too. The stock trades at a slight discount to peer UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which reports earnings Friday. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) — We continue to like J & J as the company makes progress on its planned breakup, which will result in two separate publicly traded firms. One will be focused on consumer products, the other will consist of the company's pharmaceutical and medical technology units. We added to our position on Friday Oct. 7 . Linde (LIN) — We wanted to buy Linde on Thursday, but the stock's big gains on the session are preventing us from doing that; we have to stay disciplined. Nevertheless, the industrial gas firm is in secular growth mode. Analysts at Goldman Sachs put a buy rating on Linde on Thursday. Eli Lilly (LLY) — This might be the best stock we own. The pharmaceutical company has so much going for it, especially its FDA-approved diabetes drug that has shown promise to also treat obesity. It could eventually become the best-selling drug of all time. Meta Platforms (META) — The parent of Instagram and Facebook remains a bit of a conundrum. While its feature to rival TikTok called Reels appears to be gaining traction, it's not making a ton of money just yet. Conversely, we don't have a lot of visibility into the WhatsApp and metaverse businesses. We have to balance all that against the fact the stock has come down so much, making it appear that many of the challenges facing the company are at least partially baked in. Still, analyst price targets remain too high, and more estimate cuts could be on the way. Marvell Technology (MRVL) — Semiconductor weakness is most pronounced in consumer segments like PCs, and Marvell has the smallest consumer exposure of our four chip stocks. Nevertheless, the stock has been pummeled lately along with the entire cohort. As mentioned with AMD, we think there could be more downside ahead due to the new political overhangs. We think members may be best served in the near term by owning only one chip name. We think eventually fortunes will turn, but it's hard to say when. Morgan Stanley (MS) — The bank is set to report its latest quarterly numbers Friday morning. We think it's ill-advised to view Morgan Stanley like the traditional investment bank of yesteryear. It's transforming into an asset gatherer due to wise acquisitions of E-Trade and Eaton Vance. That's why we think it's worth owning at this valuation (roughly 10 times forward earnings) and with a dividend yield of 3.9%. Microsoft (MSFT) — We're standing pat with Microsoft. It has its near-term problems, namely the strong U.S. dollar and a sharp decline in PC sales. It also has a cloud-computing business in Azure that still appears to be going strong. Of course, the stock could fall further, but we won't attempt to time the market because we don't want to miss the turnaround. Nvidia ( NVDA) — Recall our thinking on fellow semiconductor firms AMD and Marvell. We'll be looking to trim some of our Nvidia position into any near-term strength. When the facts change, so must we. Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) — If PXD were to drop below $230 in the near future and oil stays well above $70 per barrel, we'd take a hard look at stepping in to buy additional shares. Pioneer's sizable base-plus-variable dividend remains a huge incentive to own the stock. Procter & Gamble (PG) — The strong U.S. dollar is a big drag for consumer goods. However, our focus now is on the decline in commodity and transportation costs. Those had been a headwind for P & G, but appear poised to become a tailwind in future quarters, boosting earnings. Qualcomm (QCOM) — We sold 150 shares of Qualcomm on Monday, as we digested Washington's new rules on chip exports to China. We're not planning to exit our entire stakes in these semi companies, but after the facts changed on the ground, we needed to right-size the position. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) — In the face of concerns about consumer-spending slowdowns, Starbucks management said in mid-September that they'd not observed a downturn in average ticket size per customer. The coffee chain is one of our newest positions, having taken a stake in late August. We'd like to add more, but the stock simply performed too well since our last purchase in September. Constellation Brands (STZ) — We think Constellation is worth buying here. For a beverage company, its growth is quite impressive, as its imported beers like Corona, Modelo and Pacifico remain in high demand. Constellation reported very solid quarterly results last week. TJX Companies (TJX) — The parent of TJ Maxx and Marshalls is our only other retailer besides Costco. While TJX is a very different company than Costco in many ways, the thread stitching them together is their bargain-focused ethos. That allows TJX to appeal to price-conscious consumers, while the inventory gluts at other retail companies help TJX keep its racks and shelves stocked. Wells Fargo (WFC) — Wells Fargo is able to boost its earnings by investing excess cash into higher-yielding Treasuries. The bank has also amassed a high-quality loan book, which makes us comfortable owning the stock despite fears about what the impact of a recession on financial firms. Wynn Resorts ( WYNN) — We're holding onto our small Wynn position because we don't want to be out of the name should the Chinese government meaningfully pivot from its "zero Covid" policy. We got a taste of what that would look like in September following a report that tourists from mainland China would soon be allowed back into the gaming hub of Macau. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. 