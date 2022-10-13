Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Stocks made a huge comeback Thursday as a hotter-than-expected inflation report kicked off the trading day with steep sell-offs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 2.8% higher, rebounding more than 1,300 points from its session low. Jim Cramer discussed Domino's Pizza and Walgreens . Both companies posted revenue beats before the bell, and their shares leapt during the day. Other stocks mentioned include CrowdStrike and American Express .