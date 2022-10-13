Queen Latifah shares the piece of advice that helped make her a superstar: 'I've never felt barriers or ceilings'

For Queen Latifah, who has released three films in 2022 and stars in "The Equalizer" on network television, having a wide and varied career was always the plan.

Ever since her big break as a rapper in the later 1980s, Latifah says that her mom has advised her to "never to put all my eggs in one basket."

"When my career first started as a rapper, I thought to myself 'if I'm not the best rapper, period, there's no way I'm gonna put all my eggs in one basket,'" she told CNBC Make It. "I have to do some other things and have to explore other avenues."

Latifah, who is currently promoting her new partnership with Lenovo's Evolve Small Initiative, did just that.

She quickly branched out from rap to singing, sitcoms, films and even hosted her own talk show at one point.

When she had an interest in pursuing something, she says that she always felt like it was worth trying.