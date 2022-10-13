Kamikaze drones and missiles hit Ukraine's north and south; Putin could discuss peace talks with Turkey's president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday. It's expected that Turkey could formally offer to host peace talks between Russia and the West in a bid to end the war in Ukraine.

There have been various reports suggesting Ankara — which has positioned itself as something of a broker between Russia and Ukraine during the conflict, helping to negotiate the restarting of grain shipments from Ukraine — could suggest that it host talks between Western governments and Russia about how to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Crucially, however, no mention of Ukraine attending the talks has been made. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy has repeatedly said lately that he will not negotiate with his Russian counterpart and that Ukraine is only ready to talk when Russian troops retreat from its territory.

Yuri Ushakov, an aide to President Putin, told the Russian state-owned Interfax news agency that the Russian leader and Erdogan could be expected to discuss the matter when they meet in Astana Thursday, however. The leaders enjoy cordial relations despite Turkey's NATO membership.

"Many say that the Turks are ready to come up with other initiatives in the context of the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, there are various reports in the press that the Turkish side puts forward specific considerations on this matter. I do not exclude that Erdogan will actively touch upon this topic in during this Astana contact, so a very interesting and, I hope, useful discussion awaits us," Ushakov said, Interfax reported Thursday.

Ushakov noted that several possible formats for talks were being reported on in the Turkish media, "including 'Russia and the United States, the leading countries of Western Europe', etc."

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Moscow had not received any specific proposals to hold talks with Washington, London, Paris and Berlin in Turkey.

Peskov said that "there is a need to figure out what the goal of such a meeting will be, what the result of the meeting could be and whom it could involve," before speculating about the possibility of talks.

— Holly Ellyatt