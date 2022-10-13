CNBC Pro

Top performing energy stocks may still be a buy based on their charts and earnings power

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Even the 'inflation is peaking' narrative is in doubt, drowning out decent earnings
CNBC ProEven the 'inflation is peaking' narrative is in doubt, drowning out decent earnings
Bob Pisani12 min ago
Is Meta a stock to buy or dodge? Two tech investors face off
CNBC ProIs Meta a stock to buy or dodge? Two tech investors face off
Weizhen Tan35 min ago
Goldman Sachs favors Tesla and another big automaker even during an economic slowdown
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs favors Tesla and another big automaker even during an economic slowdown
Ganesh Rao
Read More