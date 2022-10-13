What Cramer is watching Thursday — hot inflation slams stocks, sends bond yields soaring

Jim Cramer on Squawk on the Street, June 30, 2022.
Virginia Sherwood | CNBC
What I am looking at Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022
The Investing Club's October "Monthly Meeting" livestream for members is at noon ET. Find the link 15 minutes ahead of time at the top of the CNBC homepage. Too late to sell, or not? We'll explore that question and look ahead to the rest of the year.
- U.S. stock futures, in a volatile morning, turned sharply lower as bond yields reversed and soared on a hotter-than-expected September consumer inflation reading. It followed Wednesday's report showing a bigger-than-expected gain in producer prices last month. Taken together, the data show the Federal Reserve has more work to do to control inflation. The market firmly expects a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when the central bank meets next month.
- The Social Security cost-of-living increase will be 8.7% for 2023, the highest increase in more than 40 years. The last time it was higher was in 1981, when the increase was 11.2%.