Thinking about getting personal on LinkedIn? Ask yourself these 2 questions first

Posts chronicling personal failures, the tedious day-to-day life of being a new parent or one's journey to more confidence used to be reserved for Facebook.

Over the last couple years, though, they have made their way to the networking platform LinkedIn.

During the pandemic, the line between work and life was all but erased for many workers around the world.

This, paired with the shift in LinkedIn's algorithm to favoring more personal stories, means the platform has become an acceptable place to be much more open.

This can result in some cringe-worthy posts (see: crying CEO), but being vulnerable at work isn't inherently bad, says Claire Wasserman, the founder of Ladies Get Paid, an educational platform that helps women get ahead professionally and financially.

Some people, though, might be taking it too far.

"I find the pendulum takes a little while to center," she says. "So right now we are shifting a bit extreme. Being able to integrate who you are in your professional story is wonderful, but at the same time you use different platforms for different things."

If you want to share more personal stories on LinkedIn, you might want to consider where you are in your career and exactly what you're trying to accomplish.

Here are two questions Wasserman says you should ask yourself before posting that selfie.