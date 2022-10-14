Japan stocks jump 2%, leading gains in Asia after Wall Street rally, Singapore's GDP grows 4.4%

An employee works at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 13, 2022.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 2.37% higher in early trade, while the Topix gained 1.74%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels against the U.S. dollar since 1990 overnight before paring losses, and still trading at 147-levels.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 popped 1.7%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.74% and the Kosdaq climbed 2.53%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.83% higher.

China will be reporting inflation and trade data later Friday. Singapore's GDP grew 4.4% in the third quarter and is expected to further tighten its monetary policy.