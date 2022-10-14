'Feel the feelings': Millennial co-founder of a $2 billion company on dealing with rejection at work

Shadiah Sigala did not know she would be a serial entrepreneur.

After graduating from the Harvard Kennedy School, she worked in project management at Aetna but realized quickly that corporate life and being a single cog in a big machine were not for her.

"I've heard about this thing called entrepreneurship," she says she thought as she considered her next career move. "There's something there."

Long a fan of experimenting with cooking, Sigala elected to work as a personal chef for a year, then moved to San Francisco with her husband and discovered tech. Having experienced the cumbersome nature of running the backend of a business, in 2013, Sigala co-founded HoneyBook, a platform for financial management for small businesses.

The company took off, and as of 2021, HoneyBook is valued at more than $2 billion.

After five years there, in 2018, Sigala co-founded her second tech venture, Kinside, a child-care marketplace. The company has raised more than $16 million thus far, according to Crunchbase, and she's currently serving as its CEO.

Despite her many successes, among the challenges Sigala has faced is rejection. "Getting no's from investors is like par for the course" for her line of work, she says. Sometimes even dozens in succession.

For anyone facing rejection in their own career, however it plays out, here's her advice.