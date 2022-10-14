Mega Millions jackpot is nearly $500 million—here's how much you'd need to quit your job and retire early

Winning enough money to never have to work again might be reason enough to shell out a few dollars for lottery tickets — and the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are currently worth nearly $1 billion combined. But horror stories of lottery winners who mismanaged their jackpots and ended up losing it all abound. You might rightly wonder: How large of a jackpot would actually be enough to support you for the rest of your life? Just $7 million, says Robert Pagliarini, president of Pacifica Wealth Advisors. Pagliarini is a certified financial planner who specializes in advising lottery winners on how to manage their sudden wealth. Looking at the current lottery jackpots, with Mega Millions at $454 million and Powerball at $494 million, he says anyone who wins either of those prizes will be set for life — if they manage that money wisely. But that's a big if. Here's why.

How big of a jackpot do you need to quit your job and retire early?