Insana: Signs emerge that the big drivers behind this hot inflation reading are starting to cool

People shop in a supermarket as inflation affected consumer prices in New York City, June 10, 2022.

Whether the financial markets have correctly priced in "peak inflation" and a potential Federal Reserve pivot is a topic for another day.

But there is ample evidence that the inputs that drove inflation higher, especially in the goods sector, are heading back to Earth.

A disinflation checklist may be in order here, despite what appears to be more sticky inflation in services and wages.

Let's start with what some, myself included, believe to be the root cause of this most recent inflation spike, the pandemic-induced disruption of global supply chains.

For instance, the New York Federal Reserve's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) has fallen for five consecutive months which, according to the New York Fed, means the following: "The GSCPI's year-to-date movements suggest that global supply chain pressures are beginning to fall back in line with historical levels."

Meanwhile, the cost of shipping a container from Asia to the U.S. West Coast has reportedly fallen from about $20,000 to roughly $2,400 in just a year. At the same time, the queue of ships heading into western ports, once clogging shipping lanes, has dropped sharply.

That's just the beginning of what's happening to the argument that inflation will fall in a matter of months, despite what the naysayers claim.

All of this suggests that inflation has indeed peaked and will fall much more rapidly in the months ahead, the latest data notwithstanding.

Indeed, headline inflation has decelerated from its highest levels this year, even as so-called "core inflation," which excludes food and energy prices, remains sticky.

Technological innovation, whether its robots moving boxes for Amazon, or making fries for McDonald's, will also exert downward pressure on wage inflation, possibly sooner than many expect.

It appears the Fed is looking in the rear-view mirror when it comes to the inflation fight, still comparing this period to the mid-1960s through the early 1980s – an acceleration of higher prices that lasted 15 years.

This latest bout of inflation is already starting to slow.

It's important to avoid the policy mistakes of the past, as the Fed is attempting to do, but it's equally key to anticipate the future, which financial markets do far better than individuals.

Markets are a discounting mechanism. The Fed should not disregard this when making plans for our economic future.

— Ron Insana is a CNBC contributor and a senior advisor at Schroders.