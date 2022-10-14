CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: The week in review, the week ahead — Oct. 14, 2022

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 16, 2022 at Wall Street in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

It was another wild week of trading on Wall Street. Stocks fell on Friday, with all three major averages giving back gains from Thursday's sharp rally. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended the week lower, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to inch higher.

More In Trade Alerts

We're continuing to build back a position we exited at much higher levels a year ago
CNBC Investing ClubWe're continuing to build back a position we exited at much higher levels a year ago
Jeff Marks
Facts changed and part of tech sank. We're changing our view and trimming exposure
CNBC Investing ClubFacts changed and part of tech sank. We're changing our view and trimming exposure
Jim Cramer
We're adding to a recession-resistant stock but saying wait on some troubled tech
CNBC Investing ClubWe're adding to a recession-resistant stock but saying wait on some troubled tech
Jeff Marks
Read More