CNBC Pro

Managed futures funds stand out as a rare bright spot in a tough market. Here's how they work

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

This ETF topped $1 billion in assets this week as investors flock to managed futures strategies
CNBC ProThis ETF topped $1 billion in assets this week as investors flock to managed futures strategies
Jesse Pound4 min ago
This income-building fund stayed resilient this year by focusing on the 'power of dividends'
CNBC ProThis income-building fund stayed resilient this year by focusing on the 'power of dividends'
Sarah Min
Don’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now
CNBC ProDon’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now
Zavier Ong
Read More