CNBC Pro

Don’t let the volatility 'scare you out of stocks’: Market veteran reveals what to buy right now

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso3 hours ago
Alphabet, Moderna and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
CNBC ProAlphabet, Moderna and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Christina Falso4 hours ago
Is Meta a stock to buy or dodge? Two tech investors face off
CNBC ProIs Meta a stock to buy or dodge? Two tech investors face off
Weizhen Tan
Read More