NFL Sunday Ticket still up for grabs as Apple pushes for flexibility with game rights

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill (49) in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The National Football League season is heading into Week 6, and it's still unclear which company will become the new owner of Sunday Ticket rights — the only remaining exclusive broadcast package that hasn't been renewed until 2030.

Apple has been among the favorites to land the package, in part because the league already has broadcast deals in place with rival bidders, including Disney and Amazon . A partnership with Apple would allow the NFL to build a relationship with the deepest-pocketed company in the world.

But existing restrictions around Sunday Ticket have slowed negotiations between Apple and the NFL in recent months, according to people familiar with the matter. Talks between the league and potential buyers of Sunday Ticket are continuing, the people said.

Spokespeople for Apple and the NFL declined to comment.

The NFL and Apple, two of the most powerful corporate entities in the world, are used to getting what they want.

Apple isn't interested in simply acting as a conduit for broadcasting games, according to Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of services. Cue oversees Apple's media and sports partnerships and its streaming service, Apple TV+. Apple is looking for partnerships with sports leagues in which it can offer consumers more than standard rights agreements — such as having free rein to offer games globally or in local markets. Apple has that type of deal with Major League Soccer, a 10-year partnership that begins in 2023.

"We weren't interested in buying sports rights," Cue said this week at a Paley Center for Media panel in New York. "There's all kinds of capabilities that we're going to be able to do together because we have everything together. And so if I have a great idea, I don't have to think about, OK, well, my contract or the deal of interest will allow this."

The iPhone maker is MLS's exclusive broadcast partner, though some linear networks may buy simulcast rights to the soccer league's games. The pact allows Apple to stream every game of every season for the next 10 years globally. It plans to build MLS steaming capabilities into its apps, such as Apple News.

While a "great idea" by Cue could potentially manifest into a practical solution quickly with MLS, the same may not be feasible with the NFL, which has been in business with Fox , Paramount Global , Comcast 's NBCUniversal and Disney for decades. The league also sold its "Thursday Night Football" package to Amazon .

The NFL last year renewed broadcast TV agreements with both Fox and CBS until 2030. Those deals guarantee exclusivity of local games. Fox and CBS have devised entire corporate strategies around that exclusivity, including buying local TV stations that line up with NFL markets where they own rights. For example, Fox owns local stations in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Minneapolis; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Francisco, Tampa, Florida; and Washington, D.C. — all places with NFC teams, because Fox owns the NFC Sunday package.

Sunday Ticket is also a U.S.-only product. It remains unclear what the NFL is willing to give Apple to enhance a deal beyond what it's sold to DirecTV for the past 28 years. Still, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told CNBC in July part of the benefit of selling to a streamer is to "innovate beyond where we are today."