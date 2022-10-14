'The best buying opportunity': Why now is a good time to invest, according to a stock market historian

If you've looked at your portfolio lately, 2022 may not seem like a "sweet spot" for much of anything. The S&P 500 is down more than 22% since the beginning of the year, putting it firmly in bear market territory — defined as a decline of 20% of more from recent highs.

But a "sweet spot" is exactly what Jeffrey Hirsch, a market historian and publisher of the Stock Trader's Alamanac, says investors can take advantage of now.

Hirsch sees the market's decline in the first three quarters of 2022 not as a negative but as a potential entry point for investors. That's because since 1946, the S&P 500 has gained an average of 28.2% over the next five quarters after sinking for the first three of a calendar year, with no losses, according to the Stock Trader's Almanac.

"We think the market is setting up for the best buying opportunity of the 4-Year Cycle," Hirsch recently wrote on his website.