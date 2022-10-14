CNBC Pro

October's wild trading could give way to a new stock rally, as earnings roll out in week ahead

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

October is living up to its reputation as a crazy month in which bear markets bottom
CNBC ProOctober is living up to its reputation as a crazy month in which bear markets bottom
Fred Imbert4 hours ago
BMO cuts 2022 year-end S&P 500 outlook, saying it underestimated inflation
CNBC ProBMO cuts 2022 year-end S&P 500 outlook, saying it underestimated inflation
Sarah Min5 hours ago
Bank of America is worried about bond market volatility and says risk of a 'crash' is rising
CNBC ProBank of America is worried about bond market volatility and says risk of a 'crash' is rising
Jeff Cox5 hours ago
Read More