Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Stocks slumped Friday to finished off a volatile week of trading following Thursday's historic turnaround. Investors weighed earnings from big banks such as Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase , both of which topped estimates in the third quarter, and finished the day higher. Jim Cramer discussed Netflix after the entertainment behemoth announced a cheaper, ad-supported streaming subscription option. The stock traded little changed. . Other stocks mentioned included Micron and Amazon .