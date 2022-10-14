Russia looks to deprive Ukrainians of water and electricity as winter approaches

A fire engine stand in front of a burning electrical substation during extinguishing a fire on September 11, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Two people died after a rocket hit an electrical substation on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Explosions in the city rang out at 8:00 p.m. As a result of the impact of two Russian cruise missiles, the administrative building was destroyed, transformers caught fire. The entire city was completely blacked out for about four hours.

Ukraine has been dealing with a spate of Russian missile attacks on its energy infrastructure this week, causing the widespread loss of water and power supplies, damaging its communications network and prompting blackouts in cities across the country.

They affected hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and there are concerns that such attacks, and the likelihood of Russia continuing to target critical infrastructure, leaves civilians very vulnerable as winter approaches.

"The latest figures that we have is that about 30% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged and the government is doing everything they can to ensure that everything is quickly restored," Yuriy Sak, an advisor to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, told CNBC Wednesday.

"With the winter coming, such attacks could present grave risk to the civilian population," he added.

Air raid sirens sounded out across multiple regions in Ukraine earlier this week with the emergency services and regional authorities having to deal with the death, damage and destruction caused by Russian strikes on Kyiv in the north, the major city of Lviv in the west, Zaporizhzhia in the south and the Donbas in the east.

The strikes by Russia were widely seen as a retaliation following a blast that damaged its prized Kerch Strait Bridge, linking the Russian mainland with Crimea (which it illegally annexed in 2014) and used to supply its troops in southern Ukraine.

Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the attack but that didn't stop Moscow from inflicting a series of strikes on critical infrastructure and civilian targets including residential buildings, educational centers and other public spaces, despite denying it targets such locations.

During the Russian shelling on Monday alone, 10 thermal power stations and 19 electrical substations had been damaged as well as 54 residential buildings, according to Ukraine's Minister of Communities and Territory Development Oleksii Chernyshov.