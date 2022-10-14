Elon Musk's SpaceX to stop funding Starlink terminals in Ukraine; Russia starts evacuating civilians from Kherson

SpaceX founder Elon Musk appeared to confirm a CNN report revealing that his company plans to pull funding for its Starlink internet terminals donated to Ukraine. SpaceX has requested that the Pentagon take up the funding instead, according to documents cited in the report.

Musk himself appeared to confirm this in a tweet on Friday.

Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in territory occupied and illegally annexed from Russia, prompting Russian-installed authorities there to urge civilians in the southern Kherson region to evacuate. Evacuees are to begin arriving in Russia today.

Kyiv says it has liberated 600 settlements from Russian occupation this month, including 75 in Kherson.