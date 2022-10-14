This week's best-performing stocks include two pharma names analysts expect will rally from here

Some of the biggest stock winners in this week's volatile market action included two big pharmaceutical names analysts expect to rally in the months ahead. Stocks staged a historic rally on Thursday, with the S & P 500 posting one of its largest-ever intraday reversals from a low, as investors weighed fresh inflation data that came in hotter than expected. The major averages gave back some of those gains during Friday's session , and only the Dow Jones Industrial Average was headed for a weekly gain. Most S & P 500's sectors were on track to close out Friday's trading session with losses for the week, with the exception of consumer staples, financials and health care. To scope out this week's market outperformers, CNBC Pro screened for S & P 500 stocks with the best week-to-date gains. These are the names that made the list, and where analysts expect them to go in the months ahead. Moderna was the top-performing stock this week, with shares rising a whopping 11.5%. Though only 32% of analysts have a buy rating on the stock, the consensus price target suggests shares can rally another 64.2%. Shares of the vaccine maker rallied as it announced plans this week to work with Merck on developing a cancer vaccine for high-risk patients with melanoma. Amgen was the other big pharmaceutical stock to make the cut, with shares set to close out the week 10% higher. After rallying nearly 12% this year, the consensus price target on the stocks suggests that shares should remain rangebound in the near future, and just 26% of analysts say the name is a buy. The stock got an upgrade to overweight by Morgan Stanley this week , viewing Amgen as a defensive name going forward. Walgreens Boots Alliance also made the list. The drugstore chain's stock gained 10.6% this week as it shared fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street's expectations despite slowing Covid-19 vaccine demand and a strong dollar. Despite slumping about 36% this year, shares are poised to rally 15% based on the consensus price target. Kraft Heinz , Campbell Soup and PepsiCo also made the cut and gained 9.2%, 8.4% and 6.8%, respectively, this week. About 38% of analysts say PepsiCo is worth buying, with shares expected to rise 6.4% — based on the consensus price target. The snack giant that's outperformed the broader S & P 500 this year shared third-quarter earnings this week that beat Wall Street's expectations and upped its forecast , as higher prices bolstered revenue. American Airlines was another winner this week, with shares rising about 8% and due for a 26% potential gain based on the consensus price target. The stock, down more than 26% this year, got a lift as the company said third-quarter sales likely came in above previous expectations due in part to strong summer demand . Viatris , Altria Group and Cincinnati Financial Corporation capped off the list of this week's winners. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.