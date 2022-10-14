What Cramer is watching Friday — Wells Fargo crushes it, bond yields sink on flat retail sales

Wells Fargo signage on May 5th, 2021 in New York City.
Bill Tompkins | Michael Ochs Archives | Getty Images
What I am looking at Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
- Capitulation; short squeeze, wrong side of the trade? You sure don't hear anyone say the Federal Reserve is fooling around anymore. U.S. stock futures rise after mixed bank earnings. Bond yields drop after unexpectedly flat September retail sales. Thursday's huge turnaround rally saw the S&P 500 swing about 5% from its session low to its sharply higher close.
- Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC): net interest margin (NIM) in the third quarter 2.83% versus 2.68% expected. Adjusted earning per share $1.30 versus $1.09 expected. Revenue $19.51 billion versus $18.81 billion. Net interest income (NII) in Q3 $12.1 billion versus $11.6 billion expected. Guidance for Q4 NII $12.9 billion versus $12.42 billion expected.