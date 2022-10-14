What Cramer is watching Friday — Wells Fargo crushes it, bond yields sink on flat retail sales

What I am looking at Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 Capitulation; short squeeze, wrong side of the trade? You sure don't hear anyone say the Federal Reserve is fooling around anymore. U.S. stock futures rise after mixed bank earnings. Bond yields drop after unexpectedly flat September retail sales. Thursday's huge turnaround rally saw the S & P 500 swing about 5% from its session low to its sharply higher close. Club holding Wells Fargo (WFC): net interest margin (NIM) in the third quarter 2.83% versus 2.68% expected. Adjusted earning per share $1.30 versus $1.09 expected. Revenue $19.51 billion versus $18.81 billion. Net interest income (NII) in Q3 $12.1 billion versus $11.6 billion expected. Guidance for Q4 NII $12.9 billion versus $12.42 billion expected. Club holding Morgan Stanley (MS) reports big third-quarter miss: EPS $1.47 on revenue of $12.99 billion. Lower-than-expected results in segments. The tough market environment hitting trading and wealth management especially. Total client assets decline to $4.13 trillion from $4.25 trillion in Q2. Dow stock JPMorgan (JPM): Facing very significant headwinds, beats big with third-quarter earnings per share of $3.12 versus $2.88 expected on revenue of $33.49 billion. Q3 net interest income reported: $17.52 billion versus consensus $16.92 billion. Classic from Dow stock UnitedHealth (UNH) quarterly beat and raise, as predicted. Full-year EPS guidance $21.85 to $22.05 from prior $21.40 to $21.90. Media reports says second Amazon (AMZN) prime day event this week was just another day, lower-than-expected haul for the Club holding. Albertsons (ACI) gets bid from Kroger (KR): $34.10 per share, valuing the deal at $24.6 billion. As part of transaction, ACI to pay special dividend of up to $4 billion. Kroger also to assume about $4.7 billion of Albertson' debt. The price target cuts on semiconductor stocks begin: Applied Materials (AMAT) to $120 per share from $155 at Berenberg. Again, I am sick of the ridiculous PTs from firms who got these so wrong. KLA Corporation (KLAC) to $390 from $430; Lam Research (LRCX) to $470 from $570. LRCX is at $340 for heaven's sakes and the big build out in America will not help. Bank of America makes a double downgrade – to underperform (sell) from buy – on Nasdaq (NDAQ), the company behind the exchange. Says business is really slowing. Wedbush raises price target on Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to $400 per share from $370 on better same-store sales. Baird and Citi lower PTs but still like DPZ. Credit Suisse downgrades Trex (TREX) to underperform from neutral (sell from hold) hold and takes price target down to $43 per share from $65. Azek (AZEK) goes to neutral from outperform (hold from buy); PT cut to $18 from $29. Wow, these are big declines, but they're saying that home improvement is going to slow down. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WFC, MS and AMZN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

