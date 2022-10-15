Chick-fil-A is Gen Z's favorite restaurant chain in the U.S.—see what else made their top 5

Gen Z may be done with the thumbs-up emoji, but teenagers across America still love Chick-fil-A.

The popular chicken sandwich restaurant is a favorite among the nation's teens, according to Piper Sandler's semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, with 15% of respondents listing it as their No. 1 choice.

The survey, which was conducted between Aug. 12 and Sept. 23, got responses from 14,500 teens across 47 states, with an average age of 15.8.

Chick-fil-A's 15% mark put it firmly in the lead among all restaurant chains. The next closest was Starbucks, which was listed as the favorite by 12% of teens. Rounding out the top-5 were Chipotle (7%), McDonald's (6%) and Olive Garden (3%).