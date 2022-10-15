CNBC Investing Club

Here are all five parts of our series on how to analyze an earnings report

One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them.

