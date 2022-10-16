In the new thriller 'Emily the Criminal,' director John Patton Ford takes on the student loan crisis

Emily the Criminal Courtesy: John Patton Ford

In the new film "Emily the Criminal," the title character, played by actress Aubrey Plaza, is almost always in a state of fear. There are moments where Emily's dread lifts: after one of her successful heists, when she's painting in her apartment to classical music or when she's falling in love with Youcef (Theo Rossi), who has introduced her to the world of credit card fraud. But these reprieves are always brief, and soon the fear is back. That's largely because of another constant in Emily's life: her $70,000 in student debt.

Colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding The paltry wages from her food delivery job barely allow her to keep up with the interest accumulating on her student debt each month. So Emily reinvents herself as a criminal, purchasing pricey electronics with stolen credit cards, in pursuit of a less predictable life. "I think fear is the great motivator of human beings," said John Patton Ford, 40, the film's screenwriter and director. "We do nearly everything out of fear. The only reason anyone would do what she does is because they're horribly afraid of the consequences of not doing them."

I spoke with Ford — whose film was a critic's pick of The New York Times and has received awards at the Annapolis Film Festival and the Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France, this year — about his interest in the student loan crisis and his decision to make his first feature film about the subject. The film debuted in theaters in August, just days before President Joe Biden revealed his highly anticipated plan to forgive a large share of Americans' student loan debt. Even if the plan survives Republican challenges, outstanding student loan debt will still exceed $1 trillion, and every year an additional 5 million Americans borrow for their education. For those who haven't yet seen the film, the discussion below — which has been edited and condensed for clarity — includes spoilers. Annie Nova: From the start of the film, Emily is in a really desperate financial situation. Why did you make her student debt such a big part of her panic? John Patton Ford: Personal experience. I went to the American Film Institute in Los Angeles, and graduated in 2009 with around $93,000 in debt. Every decision came down to it: Can I fly home to visit my family over the holidays? Can I afford to get coffee with a friend? It pretty much ran my whole life. And I knew I wasn't alone in this crisis. There are tens of millions of Americans who are dealing with the same thing, but I'd never seen a movie about it. AN: Have you paid off the debt by now? JPF: I don't have the debt any longer, but it took a miracle. Getting a screenwriting career is an absolute miracle. I think there are about the same amount of people in the Writers Guild of America as there are Major League Baseball players. And even then, I wasn't able to pay the debt off. It took becoming a director and getting a first movie made, which is astronomically difficult. My sister went to medical school — she's an anesthesiologist — and she's been working for like 15 years now, and she's still paying off her student debt.

'No other country would tolerate this'

AN: Did you research the student loan crisis for the film? What did you learn? JPF: It really started in 1980 with Ronald Reagan deregulating the economy so that major corporations could figure out a way not to pay their taxes. And now, 40 years later, the net outcome is that the government no longer makes the tax revenues that they used to. They're not able to subsidize education, and so we hand off the expenses to people who are now going into massive amounts of debt to go to school.