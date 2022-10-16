These companies are reporting earnings this week, and analysts love them

As investors come up on a stacked week for earnings, CNBC Pro identified several companies that are beloved by Wall Street and will be reporting results. Roughly 15% of companies in the S & P 500 are expected to report earnings for the week ended Oct. 21, according to a note this month from Goldman Sachs. Investors will be parsing through corporate results to see how businesses have dealt with the impact of higher inflation and an aggressive rate-hiking campaign from the Federal Reserve, as well as ongoing supply chain issues and a stronger dollar. As investors navigate a wild month for markets, CNBC Pro used FactSet data to search for the stocks most beloved by Wall Street analysts. These names have buy ratings from more than 70% of analysts covering the stock, with upside to their average price target of at least 20%. They all report the week of Oct. 17 to 21. Here are the top seven names. Signature Bank is considered a buying opportunity by all of the analysts covering it; they expect the stock can surge 63% to the average price target. The stock is down 55% this year. Wells Fargo analysts last month wrote that Signature Bank is "among the fastest growing in the nation" and that it stands to benefit from a shift in market sentiment. The company will report results Tuesday. Prologis is beloved by roughly 75% of analysts, who say the real estate investment trust can jump nearly 47% to its average price target. Stifel analysts wrote in a note this month that the stock, which is down about 40% this year, is "attractively valued." Prologis will report earnings Wednesday. Life sciences company Danaher is rated a buy by seven out of 10 analysts. They say the stock will jump nearly 28% from here. In June, RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to outperform, saying that Danaher is a high quality stock that can be defensive in the current environment. Danaher is reporting earnings Thursday. Alaska Air Group , Interactive Brokers , Silvergate Capital and Lithia Motors round out the seven names.