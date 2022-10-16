Xi warns against foreign interference in Taiwan, says China will 'never promise to renounce' force

In a wide-ranging speech during the opening session of the 20th Chinese Communist Party's Congress, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years.

"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort," Xi said in Chinese, according to an official translation. "But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary."

"This is directed solely at interference by outside forces and a few separatists seeking Taiwan independence," he said, emphasizing that resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese to resolve.