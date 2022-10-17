Kanye West is buying conservative social media platform Parler, company says

Controversial social media networking site Parler says it is being acquired by Kanye West. The platform, a favorite among American conservatives, made the announcement in a press release Monday.

West, who now goes by the name "Ye," said in a statement: "In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

The platform, often used by supporters of President Donald Trump, was swept in controversy over the role it played in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol building. That led a slew of tech companies, including Google and Amazon , to blacklist the service, rendering its app and website inaccessible.









This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.