Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The Nasdaq Composite ended Monday up by more than 3% as tech names enjoyed a big bounce to kick off the week. Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington owns shares of Roblox . She talked about the stock skyrocketing nearly 20% after the online gaming company released an upbeat monthly report that showed stronger engagement than a year ago. The pros also discussed Meta, following a bullish take from Goldman Sachs on the social media giant, which reports its quarterly earnings later in the month. The stock is also currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Wynn , Apple and Bank of America .