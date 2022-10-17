South Korea's top instant messenger plunges after outage prompts calls for monopoly probe

KakaoTalk and other services of Kakao Corp. faced a major outage after a fire broke out at a data center in the outskirts of the country's capital, Seoul (Photo Illustration by Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Shares of South Korea's top messaging app plunged Monday after a major data center outage over the weekend disrupted service for more than 53 million users worldwide.

The outage was triggered by a fire at the data center, which also hosts servers for other major Korean tech companies. KakaoTalk is not only South Korea's top messaging app, it is also heavily relied on for everything ranging from online payments, gaming and ride hailing as well as log-in verification for other major websites.

Kakao reported 47.5 million monthly active users in Korea during the second quarter. That's more than 90% South Korea's population of 51.74 million people, as of Nov. 1, 2021.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described the impact of Kakao's outage as "no different from the national communication network." He called on relevant ministries to investigate the exact cause and scope of the disruptions and drum up plans to prevent similar incidents.

"If there is a monopoly or an oligopoly situation where it manipulates the market, we need to take systemic measures from a nationwide level for the interest of the people," Yoon said Monday.

On Monday, shares of Kakao Corp. plunged more than 9% at the open, while internet giant Naver shed 2% in the morning session before paring losses. Naver also briefly faced limited disruptions as the data center also hosts servers for the company, but resumed most of its operations on Sunday.