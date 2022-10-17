CNBC Pro

The biggest takeaway from Bank of America's earnings, and what it means for the broader stock market

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

Handicapping whether the stock market is at a turning point after Thursday's upside reversal
CNBC ProHandicapping whether the stock market is at a turning point after Thursday's upside reversal
Michael Santoli
Where stocks are finding some support ahead of Thursday’s inflation report
CNBC ProWhere stocks are finding some support ahead of Thursday’s inflation report
Michael Santoli
Evaluating when and how this bear market may end
CNBC ProEvaluating when and how this bear market may end
Michael Santoli
Read More