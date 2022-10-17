CNBC Pro

There are signs of change in the M&A market. Bank of America gives their buyout candidates

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Barclays and UBS see more pain ahead for stocks. Here's why
CNBC ProBarclays and UBS see more pain ahead for stocks. Here's why
Yun Li2 hours ago
These profitable growth stocks are trading at 'bargain valuations,' Goldman Sachs says
CNBC ProThese profitable growth stocks are trading at 'bargain valuations,' Goldman Sachs says
Carmen Reinicke3 hours ago
CNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese to discuss top stock picks, inflation hedges and more
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Brian Arcese to discuss top stock picks, inflation hedges and more
CNBC.com staff
Read More