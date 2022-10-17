CNBC Pro

Susquehanna says these two solar energy names can rally as adoption grows

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Kroger, SunPower & more
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Kroger, SunPower & more
Michael Bloom24 min ago
Wells Fargo says this IT services stock can rally more than 40% from here
CNBC ProWells Fargo says this IT services stock can rally more than 40% from here
Alex Harringan hour ago
Morgan Stanley names Apple a top stock pick in the event of a U.S. economic downturn
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley names Apple a top stock pick in the event of a U.S. economic downturn
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Read More