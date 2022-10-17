These 4 global stocks made the biggest gains last week — and analysts give one over 140% upside

Global stocks slipped last week, but some beat the market. The MSCI World index was down 1.69% week-to-date, tracking U.S. losses as both the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq ended the week lower , falling 1.55% and 3.11%, respectively. Markets whipsawed throughout the week as investors digested new inflation data that will inform the Fed's monetary policy as it continues to hike interest rates to cool off price increases. These are the 10 top stocks in the MSCI World index that saw gains of more than 5% last week, as of the close on Oct. 14. Danish audio solutions manufacturer GN Store Nord was the top-performing global stock, with its shares jumping around 18%. Half of analysts gave it a "buy" rating, and a price target with an upside of more than 90%, according to FactSet. Moderna , which was the top-performing U.S. stock last week , jumped 12.3%. Though only 32% of analysts have a "buy" rating on the stock, the consensus price target suggests shares can rally another 64.2%. Shares of the vaccine maker rallied as it announced plans this week to work with Merck on developing a cancer vaccine for high-risk patients with melanoma. German bank Deutsche Bank was also among the best-performing global stocks, rising 10.1% on the week. According to FactSet, 35% of analysts covering it gave it a buy rating, and a price target with an upside of 43%. German meal kit company Hello Fresh was one top-performing stock last week that got the biggest upside from analysts — at over 140%. The firm's stocks rose 6% on the week. — CNBC's Carmen Reinicke, Samantha Subin contributed to this report.