CNBC Pro

These 4 global stocks made the biggest gains last week — and analysts give one over 140% upside

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Nearing retirement? Here's how to allocate your portfolio right now, according to the pros
CNBC ProNearing retirement? Here's how to allocate your portfolio right now, according to the pros
Weizhen Tan2 hours ago
As market volatility persists, Wall Street analysts say to sell these stocks
CNBC ProAs market volatility persists, Wall Street analysts say to sell these stocks
Ganesh Rao3 hours ago
Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson flags a key risk to earnings — and names the stocks to avoid
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley's Mike Wilson flags a key risk to earnings — and names the stocks to avoid
Zavier Ong3 hours ago
Read More