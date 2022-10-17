Treasury yields decline as investors assess the impact of inflation on markets

U.S. treasury yields fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 3.9651%, having fallen by four basis points after surpassing the 4% mark multiple times last week.

Meanwhile, the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by around six basis points to 4.4496%. It had reached a 15-year high on Thursday.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.