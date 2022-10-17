What Cramer is watching Monday — BofA nice beat and my informal poll says people hate the market

Brendan McDermid | Reuters
What I am looking at Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
- Bank of America (BAC) is amazing. Balance sheet looks really good. Beat estimates: earnings per shares of 81 cents in the third-quarter on revenue of $24.61 billion. Strong fixed-income trading and gains in interest income. BofA shares up nearly 3% in the premarket, pulling other major banks higher, including Club holdings Wells Fargo (WFC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). Both reported Friday. Wells Fargo beat. Morgan Stanley missed. WFC price target hikes at BMO Capital and Piper Sandler.
- They hate the market. That's the reaction from dozens of people I spoke to in Philadelphia this weekend. It's ABS, Anything But Stocks. After a rough session Friday and its fourth straight weekly decline, S&P 500 futures rise in Monday's premarket. Last week, in the Club's October "Monthly Meeting," we talked about how tough it is to time the market and provided a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in our portfolio.