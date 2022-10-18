10-year Treasury yield hovers around 4% as stock markets rally on solid earnings

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury dipped on Tuesday, but remained close to the 4% mark, as stock markets rallied off the back of strong earnings reports.

The 10-year Treasury note was trading about 1 basis point lower at 4.0025% at around 4:30 am E.T. In recent weeks it has surpassed the key 4% level, which it last frequently crossed in 2008, more and more often.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 2-year Treasury fell by less than a basis points to 4.4477%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.