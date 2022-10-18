CNBC Investing Club

An activist investor's profit-focused push at Salesforce is good news for shareholders

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Signage for the Salesforce West office building in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

An activist investor we respect has taken a notable stake in Club holding Salesforce (CRM), sending shares higher by more than 4% on Tuesday.

