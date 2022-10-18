Apple announces new iPad Pros, redesigned regular iPad, and updated Apple TV 4K

In this article AAPL Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

The new entry-level iPad is totally redesigned. The home button at the bottom of the screen is gone and has been replaced with a fingerprint reader in the power button. It has a more squared design, similar to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, with a large 10.9-inch screen, USB-C in place of the Lightning connector, and will ship in different colors like red, yellow, blue and white. Apple will sell different configurations, including Wi-Fi only and WiFi + 5G cellular, but it starts at $449, which is a bump from the $329 starting price of the ninth-generation iPad. It's available to order Tuesday and will be in stores beginning Oct. 26.

As in recent years, the company will sell two sizes of the iPad Pros, including an 11-inch model and a larger 12.9-inch model with a nicer screen. The big change to the iPad Pro is a new M2 processor, which is the same one that was introduced in the MacBook Air earlier this year. Apple said it's up to 15% faster than the M1 processor used in the last model of the iPad Pro that was introduced in 2021. The Apple Pencil works a bit differently on the new iPad Pros, too. The screen can now detect the tip of the Pencil up to 12mm above the surface of the screen. Apple says this will allow artists to sketch with more precision and makes handwriting-to-text conversions faster. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799 while the 12.9-inch model starts at $1,099. They're available to order beginning Tuesday and land in stores on Oct. 26.

