These are the top 10 best employers in the world—and Amazon isn't one of them

Forbes and Statista, surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries to determine the world's best employers.

For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in: impact and image

talent development

gender equality

social responsibility This year's list has a total of 800 companies.

No. 1 best employer in the world: Samsung Group

Industry: Conglomerate Country: South Korea Employees: 266,673 The Samsung Group was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. According to Forbes, the tech company was also featured as one of the best employers for new grads. This is the third year that the Samsung Group lands in the top spot after jumping from 106th place in 2019. The company was commended by Forbes in 2020 and 2021 for how well it handled the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritized employee safety and health, according to The Korea Herald.

Top 10 best employers in the world