CNBC Pro

Carvana downgraded by Wedbush with shares down 90% this year and business model 'sputtering'

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Shares of this bioenergy play could rally more than 50%, Raymond James says
CNBC ProShares of this bioenergy play could rally more than 50%, Raymond James says
Alex Harringan hour ago
Jefferies upgrades Target and says shares could rally more than 20%
CNBC ProJefferies upgrades Target and says shares could rally more than 20%
Alex Harring2 hours ago
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Kroger, SunPower & more
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Kroger, SunPower & more
Michael Bloom
Read More