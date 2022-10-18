CCTV Script 14/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022.

The US core CPI data again exceeded expectations, mainly due to high inflation in the services category, such as housing, transportation, health services and so on. Analysis suggests that this is inextricably linked to structural problems in the U.S. labor market.

On the one hand, wages have not risen as much as inflation, leading companies to face continuous pressure to raise wages. This makes them pass on the pressure of labor costs to the consumer end. On the other hand, the U.S. labor supply has been suffering from a shortage of manpower. This problem has been exacerbated by the declining number of immigrants in recent years. In addition, the lack of relevant skills in the existing workforce is also becoming increasingly evident.

Once this inflation data was released, U.S. stock futures fell in response. The three major stock indexes also plunged at the open, but surprisingly, began a sharp reversal during the trading day. All three major stock indexes ended the day up more than 2%.

Data from SentimenTrader, a market analysis firm, showed that the move in the U.S. S&P 500 overnight set a record for the fifth-highest intra-day reversal from a low in history. And for inflation remaining high, but the market rose instead of falling, the reasons behind this are widely divergent.

Some analysts say investors may be betting that a higher-than-expected CPI may mean inflation will top out soon. Some analysts also believe that when there is enough bad news, good news may not be far behind. Consequently, should inflation remain high, leading the Fed to raise interest rates aggressively, the Fed will still need to adjust course by implementing an accommodative monetary policy, which is beneficial to the stock market.

In terms of rate hike expectations, CME federal rate futures show that the market sees the probability of the Fed raising rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting, up to more than 95% from about 85% yesterday, and does not even rule out the possibility of a 100 basis point hike.

Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, IMF Chief Economist

"This battle to bring down inflation is underway, it's gonna slow down growth, inflation is gradually going to come down, but next year is going to feel It's gonna slow down growth. Inflation is gradually going to come down, but next year is going to feel painful."

The chief executives of U.S. companies are also not optimistic about the economic outlook. Last night, the Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence™, a barometer of the health of the U.S. economy from the perspective of U.S. chief executives, was published.

The data shows that CEO confidence sunk further to start Q4 and is at its lowest level since the Great Recession. Ninety-eight percent of CEOs surveyed said they are preparing for a U.S. recession. Ninety-nine percent of CEOs surveyed said they are preparing for a recession in the EU. And remarkably, more than 40 percent of CEOs still stated they would continue to hire.

This confirms the structural problems in the labor market we mentioned at the beginning. Vice chairman of the U.S. Commerce Commission, former Fed vice chairman Roger Ferguson, said in an interview with CNBC that this report shows that the labor market remains tight, inflationary pressures are unabated, and the Fed will continue to raise interest rates sharply.

Roger Ferguson, Vice chairman of the Business Council and trustee of the Conference Board and former Federal Reserve vice chairman

"These anecdotal data also confirm what they are seeing in the most recent labor market statistics, which is that the labor market is still tight. And I think what the Fed has overall is inflation pressures have not really abated very much. That's something else that CEOs say, and therefore, I think they're continue on their path of one more tightening at 75."



