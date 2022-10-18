CCTV Script 17/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 17, 2022.

In the environment of rising global food inflation, many low- and middle-income countries are already facing huge payment pressures. The soaring dollar may become another burden to them.

The dollar has been strengthening since March this year when the Fed started hiking rates. The dollar index has risen more than 14% so far, which makes life even more difficult for those in food-insecure areas.

Commodities, like oil and food, are traded in dollars. Dollar strength has drained the purchasing power of many countries' currencies.

According to a latest IMF report , countries that are highly affected by the food crisis will face an "additional" $9 billion in balance of payments pressure between 2022 and 2023 due to the rising cost of food and fertilizer imports.

As a result, their foreign exchange reserves will dwindle, making it harder for them to import food and fertilizer. According to an industry insider, many countries just can't afford to buy commodities anymore.

For example, in Bangladesh, the cost of wheat imports has risen by at least 20 percent due to the strong dollar. And in Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, 80% of mills are out of wheat, according to the Chamber of Cereal Industry, as 700,000 tons of grain are stuck at the ports. In Ghana, the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the local currency "cedi" has risen about 80% this year. The executive secretary of the Ghana Importers and Exporters Association recently said in a media interview that the U.S. dollar is eating up our currency, the current situation is desperate, and there may be a shortage of food.

According to the IMF, the impact of the food shock is felt everywhere. The suffering is worst in 48 countries, many highly dependent on imports from Ukraine and Russia—mostly low-income countries. Of those, about half are especially vulnerable due to severe economic challenges, weak institutions, and fragility.

The latest data from the World Food Programme shows that more than 820 million people worldwide are currently undernourished. In addition, about 340 million people are in a state of extreme food insecurity. Eliminating this extreme food insecurity in the next 12 months will cost at least $50 billion.

In addition, according to the UN's FAO report, soaring food prices will also lead to increasingly serious differences in the diets of high-income countries and low- and middle-income countries. While developed countries are still introducing a wide variety of foods, poorer countries are expected to introduce fewer high-value products, such as meat, oilseeds, and beverages, and instead focus on staple foods, which will affect the diversity and quality of their diets.



