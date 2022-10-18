CCTV Weekly Script 14/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on October 14, 2022.

[Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, Philip H. Dybvig]

In this edition of People of the Week, let's first focus on the laureates of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Economics. Three scholars have been awarded the prize this year for their contributions to the study of the banking system and financial crises: Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond, and Philip H. Dybvig. The latter two have already been cited in macroeconomics textbooks for their research on the banking system, and have been called upon to receive the award for a long time. Bernanke, on the other hand, was both a scholar and a practitioner. Between 2006 and 2014, he served as chairman of the Federal Reserve, during which time he also experienced the 2008 global financial crisis.

Bernanke's research focused on the Great Depression of the 1930s in the United States. While he was chairman of the Federal Reserve, he maintained that in times of crisis, central banks should not hesitate to step in and inject liquidity into the financial system in a timely and adequate manner. However, Ricardo Reis, a professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, cautioned against taking the Nobel Prize as an assessment of Bernanke's performance at the helm of the Fed. Even today, Bernanke's massive monetary easing policy back then has been criticized. It is believed that it somehow sowed the seeds of today's high inflation in the United States.

[Andrew Baile]

This year's Nobel Prize was awarded to experts who studied the financial crisis, and perhaps, we are not so far from the next crisis. The Bank of England's recent emergency bailout has been the focus of market attention. Next, let's look at the Governor of the Bank of England: Andrew Bailey.

In the last two weeks, he had to play the role of "fire-fighting team leader". UK inflation approaches double-digit levels in August. The Bank of England should have vigorously raised interest rates and tightened monetary policy; however, due to the new government's expansionary fiscal policy, which led to a plunge in the market and the loss of investor confidence, the central bank had to hold off on tapering and acquire bonds to "save the market".

Markets expect the central bank's rescue action to continue until the end of the month. However, on Tuesday, Bailey announced that the bond purchase action will end as planned on Friday.

[Jacinda Ardern]

Finally, let's turn our attention to New Zealand, which has a strong livestock industry. This week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern proposed a plan to tax agricultural carbon emissions.

This would even include methane emissions from farm animals, produced by physiological behaviors such as burping and venting. This is the first system in the world to tax farm owners based on the level of gas emitted by farm animals.

In New Zealand, there are twice as many cattle as there are people and up to five times as many sheep as there are people. A developed livestock industry has made dairy products New Zealand's largest source of export revenue. However, it also means that about half of the country's greenhouse gas emissions come from farms.

Although the proposal says the levy will be used to invest in agricultural technology and innovation, it has still sparked strong opposition from New Zealand farmers. The reason is that the rising cost of fuel and other costs have made many farm operations face considerable difficulties. Federated Farmers of New Zealand's president, Andrew Hoggard, said this move would "rip the guts out of small-town New Zealand".



