Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Stay long on CF Industries

Krystal Hur@kryshur
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Loading chart...

Freshpet Inc: "It's too expensive. ... I think General Mills [has] got a better pet food division."

Loading chart...

CF Industries Holdings Inc: "I like the fertilizers. ... I say, stay long."

Loading chart...

Fiverr International Ltd: "It's losing money. ... I have to say, pass."

Loading chart...

ON Semiconductor Corp: "Right now, I've got a pause on the semis. Why? Because we've got so many problems right now in China."

Loading chart...

Dutch Bros Inc: "I want you to put half the position on now, and then half when it goes below $30. ... I like the stock, though."

Loading chart...

NIO Inc: "I have to say no to that. ... I think that that stock is not a buy."

Loading chart...

Cinemark Holdings Inc: "This is a very difficult business. ... I'm going to have to say, once again, [don't buy.]"

Loading chart...

Cano Health Inc: "I like the healthcare space, I think they do quality healthcare work, and I'm going to have to say that I think it's worth buying."

Loading chart...

Uranium Energy Corp: "There's been no real sign that we're going back to nuclear. ... I have to say, [don't buy]."

Cramer's lightning round: Stay long on CF Industries
watch now
VIDEO6:5506:55
Cramer's lightning round: Stay long on CF Industries
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com