Cramer's lightning round: Stay long on CF Industries

Freshpet Inc : "It's too expensive. ... I think General Mills [has] got a better pet food division."

CF Industries Holdings Inc : "I like the fertilizers. ... I say, stay long."

Fiverr International Ltd : "It's losing money. ... I have to say, pass."

ON Semiconductor Corp : "Right now, I've got a pause on the semis. Why? Because we've got so many problems right now in China."

Dutch Bros Inc : "I want you to put half the position on now, and then half when it goes below $30. ... I like the stock, though."

NIO Inc : "I have to say no to that. ... I think that that stock is not a buy."

Cinemark Holdings Inc : "This is a very difficult business. ... I'm going to have to say, once again, [don't buy.]"

Cano Health Inc : "I like the healthcare space, I think they do quality healthcare work, and I'm going to have to say that I think it's worth buying."

Uranium Energy Corp : "There's been no real sign that we're going back to nuclear. ... I have to say, [don't buy]."

