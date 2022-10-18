I talked to 1,000 CEOs of highly successful companies—and they all agree this is the No. 1 type of employee

As the host of the radio program the "The CEO Show" for the last 15 years, I've interviewed more than 1,000 of the world's top CEOs. These leaders all come from different backgrounds and have run very different companies, from Proctor & Gamble to Dunkin' Brands to LinkedIn. But they all agree on one thing: the No. 1 type of employee. Based on my conversations, the most successful individuals who rise to the top are what CEOs call "transformative employees" — and they do four key things that help them transform both the company and themselves.

1. They take on assignments that no one else wants.

Robert Sanchez became CEO of Ryder System, a multibillion-dollar transportation and supply chain solutions company, in 2013. Sanchez, who has been with the company for nearly 30 years, attributes his success to his enthusiasm for jumping into different projects, even if they were outside his immediate skillset. This made him stand out from the rest of his peers. "I always took on new assignments," he told me during our interview. "I became known as the 'problem-solver' and was increasingly given career-advancing opportunities." Lori Fouche, who served as CEO at the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company and Prudential Group Insurance, has a similar philosophy: "I always choose the harder task," she said.

2. They learn and apply insights from other industries.

Whole Foods CEO John Mackey agrees that curiosity is a valuable trait. Even if it doesn't directly relate to his own industry, he said, "I try to learn from every situation or person I meet." Bill Roedy built MTV International from the ground upwards during his time as CEO. He said that his training from West Point and service as an Air Defense Artillery officer helped him understand how to put together small, dedicated teams that could go to new countries and develop MTV's presence. My best starting advice is to keep a running list of every great customer experience you have. Identify what impressed you the most. Ask yourself: "How can I apply this to my current work and industry?"

3. They flex their listening skills.

Nearly all the CEOs I talked to listed collaboration skills as one of their most desired traits in an employee. But successful collaboration is impossible unless everyone involved knows how to actively listen. General Joe Robles is the retired CEO of USAA, one of America's leading financial services companies. "In the military you learn how to really listen," he said. "They purposely don't let you talk simultaneously on the radio, because you cut each other off." What began as a tactical necessity made him a better leader. While you can't control an interruptor, what you can do is turn it into a learning experience. Doug Conant was tasked with revitalizing a declining brand when he became CEO of Campbell Soup Company. He told me that good ideas can come from anywhere. So rather than being offended, "any time someone interrupted me, I actually saw it as a positive opportunity," he said. "I'd stop and hone in, understanding that this was an important issue for them."

4. Instead of just presenting a problem, they come up with solutions, too.