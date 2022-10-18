CNBC Pro

Impactive's Lauren Taylor Wolfe says this misunderstood company is benefiting from the EV trend

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Strategist predicts the S&P 500 bottom — and names 3 stocks he likes right now
CNBC ProStrategist predicts the S&P 500 bottom — and names 3 stocks he likes right now
Weizhen Tan
Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Christina Falso
Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli
Read More