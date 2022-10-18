CNBC Pro

Investors are nearing capitulation and setting up for 'another bear rally,' BofA survey shows

thumbnail
Jeff Cox@jeff.cox.7528@JeffCoxCNBCcom
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Third-quarter evidence so far suggests an earnings contraction, but not a bust
CNBC ProThird-quarter evidence so far suggests an earnings contraction, but not a bust
Bob Pisani4 hours ago
Goldman says these resilient software stocks are buys even in an economic ‘hard landing’
CNBC ProGoldman says these resilient software stocks are buys even in an economic ‘hard landing’
Fred Imbert
Strategist predicts the S&P 500 bottom — and names 3 stocks he likes right now
CNBC ProStrategist predicts the S&P 500 bottom — and names 3 stocks he likes right now
Weizhen Tan
Read More